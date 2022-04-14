GRASS (GRASS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GRASS (GRASS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GRASS (GRASS) Information Grass is a decentralized data layer built specifically for artificial intelligence that enables users to share their Internet bandwidth and obtain verifiable network data through a distributed network. This is achieved by leveraging idle internet connections of node operators to collect raw data, which is then processed for AI training purposes.

GRASS (GRASS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GRASS (GRASS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRASS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRASS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

GRASS (GRASS) Price History Analysing the price history of GRASS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

GRASS Price Prediction Want to know where GRASS might be heading? Our GRASS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

