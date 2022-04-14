Astrolescent (ASTRL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Astrolescent (ASTRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Astrolescent (ASTRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Astrolescent (ASTRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 281.87K $ 281.87K $ 281.87K Total Supply: $ 36.00M $ 36.00M $ 36.00M Circulating Supply: $ 16.40M $ 16.40M $ 16.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 618.74K $ 618.74K $ 618.74K All-Time High: $ 0.137317 $ 0.137317 $ 0.137317 All-Time Low: $ 0.01194874 $ 0.01194874 $ 0.01194874 Current Price: $ 0.01718739 $ 0.01718739 $ 0.01718739 Learn more about Astrolescent (ASTRL) price

Astrolescent (ASTRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Astrolescent (ASTRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASTRL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASTRL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASTRL's tokenomics, explore ASTRL token's live price!

