ATA by Virtuals (ATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ATA by Virtuals (ATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ATA by Virtuals (ATA) Information ATA (Affiliate Targeting AI) is a blockchain-based affiliate marketing platform that combines AI-driven product recommendations with automated commission distribution. The platform utilizes AI agents specialized in different product categories to identify potential customers and provide relevant product recommendations through social media engagement. The system operates primarily through the Amazon Affiliate Program, where AI agents monitor social media activity to detect purchase signals and engage with users through personalized product suggestions. The platform implements smart contracts to handle commission distribution and token mechanics, with the $ATA token serving as the ecosystem's utility token for staking rewards and platform access. Commission earnings are automatically distributed to token stakers through smart contracts, with a portion reinvested into the platform through token buybacks. Official Website: https://www.atavirtuals.com Whitepaper: https://viridian-kale-968.notion.site/ATA-Affiliate-Targeting-AI-Whitepaper-16905e31cf9680cd8d3ef40e05643d81 Buy ATA Now!

ATA by Virtuals (ATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ATA by Virtuals (ATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 101.71K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 950.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 107.06K All-Time High: $ 0.0044467 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010687

ATA by Virtuals (ATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ATA by Virtuals (ATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATA's tokenomics, explore ATA token's live price!

ATA Price Prediction Want to know where ATA might be heading? Our ATA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

