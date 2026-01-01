Aussie Dollar Token Price Today

The live Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) price today is $ 0.669539, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.669539 per AUDX.

Aussie Dollar Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,455,881, with a circulating supply of 3.67M AUDX. During the last 24 hours, AUDX traded between $ 0.66746 (low) and $ 0.669472 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.686362, while the all-time low was $ 0.666749.

In short-term performance, AUDX moved +0.15% in the last hour and +0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.46M$ 2.46M $ 2.46M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.46M$ 2.46M $ 2.46M Circulation Supply 3.67M 3.67M 3.67M Total Supply 3,668,016.0 3,668,016.0 3,668,016.0

The current Market Cap of Aussie Dollar Token is $ 2.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AUDX is 3.67M, with a total supply of 3668016.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.46M.