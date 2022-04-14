Auto Finance's flagship product, the Autopools protocol, is an LP Aggregator that autonomously rebalances LP positions across DeFi destinations to optimize yield based on market conditions and performance, while compounding rewards. Receipt tokens (e.g., autoETH) are fully composable across DeFi. Users can choose from a growing range of Autopools, which include DeFi blue-chip protocols and ecosystems. The TOKE token enables users to access reward shares via staking.

Auto Finance's flagship product, the Autopools protocol, is an LP Aggregator that autonomously rebalances LP positions across DeFi destinations to optimize yield based on market conditions and performance, while compounding rewards. Receipt tokens (e.g., autoETH) are fully composable across DeFi. Users can choose from a growing range of Autopools, which include DeFi blue-chip protocols and ecosystems. The TOKE token enables users to access reward shares via staking.