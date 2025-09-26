Auto Finance (TOKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $0.278203 - $0.296043
24H Low: $0.278203
24H High: $0.296043
All Time High: $79.02
Lowest Price: $0.12921
Price Change (1H): -0.14%
Price Change (1D): -0.60%
Price Change (7D): -2.01%

Auto Finance (TOKE) real-time price is $0.288986. Over the past 24 hours, TOKE traded between a low of $ 0.278203 and a high of $ 0.296043, showing active market volatility. TOKE's all-time high price is $ 79.02, while its all-time low price is $ 0.12921.

In terms of short-term performance, TOKE has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, -0.60% over 24 hours, and -2.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Auto Finance (TOKE) Market Information

Market Cap: $23.89M
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $28.89M
Circulation Supply: 82.70M
Total Supply: 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Auto Finance is $ 23.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOKE is 82.70M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.89M.