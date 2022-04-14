ExchangeDEX+
The live Autonoma Network price today is 0.00001579 USD.ATNM market cap is 15,841.36 USD. Track real-time ATNM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Autonoma Network Price (ATNM)

1 ATNM to USD Live Price:

-3.00%1D
Autonoma Network (ATNM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:26:22 (UTC+8)

Autonoma Network Price Today

The live Autonoma Network (ATNM) price today is $ 0.00001579, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATNM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001579 per ATNM.

Autonoma Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,841.36, with a circulating supply of 999.73M ATNM. During the last 24 hours, ATNM traded between $ 0.00001573 (low) and $ 0.00001629 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00026007, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001573.

In short-term performance, ATNM moved -0.18% in the last hour and -8.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Autonoma Network (ATNM) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Autonoma Network is $ 15.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ATNM is 999.73M, with a total supply of 999733620.926576. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.84K.

Autonoma Network Price History USD

Autonoma Network (ATNM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Autonoma Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autonoma Network to USD was $ -0.0000051245.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autonoma Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autonoma Network to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.03%
30 Days$ -0.0000051245-32.45%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Autonoma Network

Autonoma Network (ATNM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ATNM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Autonoma Network (ATNM) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Autonoma Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Autonoma Network will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for ATNM price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Autonoma Network Price Prediction.

What is Autonoma Network (ATNM)

Autonoma Network is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) designed to connect autonomous robots and intelligent agents across the globe. It provides an all-in-one system for robot registration, task coordination, proof submission, and instant on-chain payments. Powered by Solana, IPFS, and Chainlink, the platform allows robots to complete verifiable tasks and transact autonomously in real time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Autonoma Network

How much is Autonoma Network worth right now?

Autonoma Network is currently trading at ₹0.0014191596928972524000, with a price movement of -3.03% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ATNM going up or down today?

ATNM has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,DePIN,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Robotics ecosystem.

How popular is Autonoma Network today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ATNM.

What makes Autonoma Network different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,DePIN,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Robotics category and built on the -- network, ATNM offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ATNM exists in the market?

There are 999733620.926576 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Autonoma Network's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.0233743420729441692000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0014137670658184788000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Autonoma Network

How much will 1 Autonoma Network be worth in 2030?
If Autonoma Network were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Autonoma Network prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:26:22 (UTC+8)

Autonoma Network (ATNM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

