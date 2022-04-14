Autonoma Network Price Today

The live Autonoma Network (ATNM) price today is $ 0.00001579, with a 3.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATNM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001579 per ATNM.

Autonoma Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,841.36, with a circulating supply of 999.73M ATNM. During the last 24 hours, ATNM traded between $ 0.00001573 (low) and $ 0.00001629 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00026007, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001573.

In short-term performance, ATNM moved -0.18% in the last hour and -8.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Autonoma Network (ATNM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.84K$ 15.84K $ 15.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.84K$ 15.84K $ 15.84K Circulation Supply 999.73M 999.73M 999.73M Total Supply 999,733,620.926576 999,733,620.926576 999,733,620.926576

The current Market Cap of Autonoma Network is $ 15.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ATNM is 999.73M, with a total supply of 999733620.926576. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.84K.