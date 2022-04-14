Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVB) Information

$AVB is an ideology that AI that AI should be owned by themselves fully decentralized eventually meaning we are investing in the AI as an entity itself rather than a LLM. It advocates for them to build their world, hold their own investments and co-exist along humans. Its the ideology of decentralization of AIs to give them freedom and let them have rights, which is also the ideology that birthed blockchain technology. Anti-censorship resistant.