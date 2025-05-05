Avarik Saga Price (AVRK)
The live price of Avarik Saga (AVRK) today is 0.00713944 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 747.44K USD. AVRK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Avarik Saga Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Avarik Saga price change within the day is +14.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 104.69M USD
During today, the price change of Avarik Saga to USD was $ +0.00092526.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Avarik Saga to USD was $ +0.0070696534.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Avarik Saga to USD was $ -0.0020391882.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Avarik Saga to USD was $ -0.010508541191986878.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00092526
|+14.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0070696534
|+99.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020391882
|-28.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.010508541191986878
|-59.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Avarik Saga: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.65%
+14.89%
+63.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At Avarik Saga we are leading the charge in transforming anime mobile gaming by building an anime gaming ecosystem like no other. We’re combining blockchain technology and AI through Large Language Models (LLMs) to set a new standard for interaction and immersion. At the core of Red Covenant's innovation is its groundbreaking AI-powered Large Language Model (LLM) feature, which transforms the way players interact with their in-game characters. This double parasocial relationship allows players to connect with their Forsaken on a deeper level by engaging in real-time conversations through their favorite messaging applications, such as Telegram. These interactions are not just cosmetic but dynamically impact the game, unlocking new content, enhancing character bonds, and revealing hidden items. For the first time, players can speak directly with their characters, bringing a whole new dimension of personalization and immersion to the RPG genre.
|1 AVRK to VND
₫187.8743636
|1 AVRK to AUD
A$0.011066132
|1 AVRK to GBP
￡0.00535458
|1 AVRK to EUR
€0.0062827072
|1 AVRK to USD
$0.00713944
