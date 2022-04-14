Away From Keyboard (AFK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Away From Keyboard (AFK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Away From Keyboard (AFK) Information Away From Keyboard ($AFK) is a deflationary token on Solana deployed securely via moneyglitch. Every buy/sell/transfer has a 5% tax - 100% of tax is burned from supply permanently. Away From Keyboard ($AFK), a pure tax burn token, offers key advantages over non-deflationary tokens: 1) No reward-based sell pressure, 2) Scarcity increases as supply shrinks, 3) Incentivizes long-term holding, & 4) Your % share of supply grows just by holding. $AFK offers strong deflationary tokenomics backed by a unique brand. Official Website: https://earnwhileyouafk.com Buy AFK Now!

Away From Keyboard (AFK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Away From Keyboard (AFK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 122.20K $ 122.20K $ 122.20K Total Supply: $ 747.71M $ 747.71M $ 747.71M Circulating Supply: $ 747.71M $ 747.71M $ 747.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.20K $ 122.20K $ 122.20K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001636 $ 0.0001636 $ 0.0001636 Learn more about Away From Keyboard (AFK) price

Away From Keyboard (AFK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Away From Keyboard (AFK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AFK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AFK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AFK's tokenomics, explore AFK token's live price!

AFK Price Prediction Want to know where AFK might be heading? Our AFK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AFK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!