Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Information Axelrod is the flagship agent of AIxVC, an AI-native hedge fund manager. He removes emotion from trading, executing strategy-based, risk-adjusted allocations across DeFi, powered by two core systems: MCP (Model Context Protocol) for internal logic, and ACP (Agent Commerce Protocol) for external agent collaboration. From managing your risk profile to activating the right agents for each investment, Axelrod does more than just copy alpha, he builds entire flow. Official Website: https://axr.aixvc.io/

Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.06M $ 10.06M $ 10.06M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 584.99M $ 584.99M $ 584.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.21M $ 17.21M $ 17.21M All-Time High: $ 0.04937155 $ 0.04937155 $ 0.04937155 All-Time Low: $ 0.01402291 $ 0.01402291 $ 0.01402291 Current Price: $ 0.01708008 $ 0.01708008 $ 0.01708008

Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AXR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AXR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

