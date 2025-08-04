Axelrod by Virtuals Price (AXR)
Axelrod by Virtuals (AXR) is currently trading at 0.01678912 USD with a market cap of $ 9.81M USD. AXR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Axelrod by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Axelrod by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0070457573.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Axelrod by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0069994193.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Axelrod by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.41%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0070457573
|-41.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0069994193
|-41.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Axelrod by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.66%
+0.41%
-34.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Axelrod is the flagship agent of AIxVC, an AI-native hedge fund manager. He removes emotion from trading, executing strategy-based, risk-adjusted allocations across DeFi, powered by two core systems: MCP (Model Context Protocol) for internal logic, and ACP (Agent Commerce Protocol) for external agent collaboration. From managing your risk profile to activating the right agents for each investment, Axelrod does more than just copy alpha, he builds entire flow.
