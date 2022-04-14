Babelfish ($FISH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Babelfish ($FISH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Babelfish ($FISH) Information

A universal multichain ecosystem, built on Bitcoin

Official Website:
https://babelfish.money
Whitepaper:
https://babelfish.gitbook.io/the-babelfish-gitbook/

Babelfish ($FISH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Babelfish ($FISH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 420.00M
$ 420.00M$ 420.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 239.62K
$ 239.62K$ 239.62K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01811053
$ 0.01811053$ 0.01811053
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00057052
$ 0.00057052$ 0.00057052

Babelfish ($FISH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Babelfish ($FISH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $FISH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $FISH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $FISH's tokenomics, explore $FISH token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.