Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Information

Baby Brett ($BBRETT) is a reward-driven memecoin on the Base blockchain designed to distribute $BRETT tokens to its holders. This project uses a custom smart contract that continuously buys back $BRETT and automatically distributes every five minutes to $BBRETT holders.

Tokenomics and Mechanics:

Automatic Rewards: Holders of $BBRETT receive proportional $BRETT tokens every five minutes through an automated distribution mechanism. Buybacks: A set percentage of all $BBRETT transactions tax goes to a buyback pool to regularly purchase $BRETT from the market.

Official Website:
https://www.babybrettonbase.com/

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 105.21K
$ 105.21K
All-Time High:
$ 0.03288803
$ 0.03288803
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00105507
$ 0.00105507

Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BBRETT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BBRETT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BBRETT's tokenomics, explore BBRETT token's live price!

BBRETT Price Prediction

Want to know where BBRETT might be heading? Our BBRETT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.