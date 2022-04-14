Baby Brett on Base (BBRETT) Tokenomics
Baby Brett ($BBRETT) is a reward-driven memecoin on the Base blockchain designed to distribute $BRETT tokens to its holders. This project uses a custom smart contract that continuously buys back $BRETT and automatically distributes every five minutes to $BBRETT holders.
Tokenomics and Mechanics:
Automatic Rewards: Holders of $BBRETT receive proportional $BRETT tokens every five minutes through an automated distribution mechanism. Buybacks: A set percentage of all $BBRETT transactions tax goes to a buyback pool to regularly purchase $BRETT from the market.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BBRETT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BBRETT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.