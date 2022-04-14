Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI) Tokenomics
Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI) Information
BABY FLOKI has been designed to be a deflationary token which rewards you $DOGE simply for holding! Named after Elon 'Dogefather' Musk's new Shiba Inu pup.
With Elon Musk living up to his promise and getting a Shiba Inu pup named Floki, a decision was made to go ahead and launch a token following its namesake. With reflection tokens on the rise in the BSC space with huge taxes and not much success, we decided to forgo the huge taxes and instead focused on rewards of 2% in DOGECOIN for holders and smaller transaction slippage.
Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Floki (BABYFLOKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABYFLOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABYFLOKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BABYFLOKI's tokenomics, explore BABYFLOKI token's live price!
BABYFLOKI Price Prediction
Want to know where BABYFLOKI might be heading? Our BABYFLOKI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.