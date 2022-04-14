Baby Miggles (BABYMIGGLES) Information

Baby Miggles 2% ($BABYMIGGLES) is a groundbreaking token built on the Ethereum Layer-2 Base Chain, designed to reward holders with passive income in the form of $MIGGLES tokens. Unlike other passive-income tokens, $BABYMIGGLES offers a unique and efficient reward mechanism, directly sending $MIGGLES to your wallet simply by holding. This innovative approach eliminates the need for complex staking or farming procedures, making it accessible to a broader range of users.

The project's core functionality is powered by a 2% buy/sell tax, strategically distributed to reward holders and maintain robust liquidity. This automatic reward system ensures consistent passive income for long-term holders. To ensure smooth transactions on exchanges, it's recommended to set a slippage tolerance of 3% or higher when buying or selling $BABYMIGGLES.