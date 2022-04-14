Baby Miggles (BABYMIGGLES) Tokenomics
Baby Miggles (BABYMIGGLES) Information
Baby Miggles 2% ($BABYMIGGLES) is a groundbreaking token built on the Ethereum Layer-2 Base Chain, designed to reward holders with passive income in the form of $MIGGLES tokens. Unlike other passive-income tokens, $BABYMIGGLES offers a unique and efficient reward mechanism, directly sending $MIGGLES to your wallet simply by holding. This innovative approach eliminates the need for complex staking or farming procedures, making it accessible to a broader range of users.
The project's core functionality is powered by a 2% buy/sell tax, strategically distributed to reward holders and maintain robust liquidity. This automatic reward system ensures consistent passive income for long-term holders. To ensure smooth transactions on exchanges, it's recommended to set a slippage tolerance of 3% or higher when buying or selling $BABYMIGGLES.
Baby Miggles (BABYMIGGLES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Miggles (BABYMIGGLES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Baby Miggles (BABYMIGGLES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Miggles (BABYMIGGLES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABYMIGGLES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABYMIGGLES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BABYMIGGLES Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.