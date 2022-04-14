Baby Purple Pepe (BABYPURPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Baby Purple Pepe (BABYPURPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Baby Purple Pepe (BABYPURPE) Information Baby Purpe is a Solana-based meme token inspired by a quirky, purple version of the internet's beloved Pepe character. Designed to add a splash of fun to the crypto world, Baby Purpe aims to "make Solana great again" by creating a unique blend of viral entertainment and community-driven investment. Created by the community for the community, Baby Purpe isn’t just a token—it’s a social movement, a lighthearted way for fans of both Solana and internet culture to engage, connect, and potentially grow their investment. Official Website: https://babypurpe.xyz/ Buy BABYPURPE Now!

Baby Purple Pepe (BABYPURPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baby Purple Pepe (BABYPURPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.25K $ 36.25K $ 36.25K Total Supply: $ 993.68M $ 993.68M $ 993.68M Circulating Supply: $ 993.68M $ 993.68M $ 993.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.25K $ 36.25K $ 36.25K All-Time High: $ 0.00151285 $ 0.00151285 $ 0.00151285 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Baby Purple Pepe (BABYPURPE) price

Baby Purple Pepe (BABYPURPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Baby Purple Pepe (BABYPURPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BABYPURPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BABYPURPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BABYPURPE's tokenomics, explore BABYPURPE token's live price!

