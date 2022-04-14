What is the real-time price of Baby Shark Meme today?

The live price of Baby Shark Meme stands at ₹0.001725640684384128000, moving -0.14% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for BABYSHARK?

BABYSHARK has traded between ₹0.0017130578877271604000 and ₹0.0018029350067055004000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Baby Shark Meme showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is BABYSHARK currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests BABYSHARK is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Baby Shark Meme?

With a market cap of ₹1465312.5080345559734000, Baby Shark Meme is ranked #10177, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has BABYSHARK seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Baby Shark Meme compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹11.2651980927451356000, while the ATL is ₹0.0013014206828063632000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence BABYSHARK's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (849346956.628187 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.