Discover key insights into BabyPepe (BABYPEPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BabyPepe (BABYPEPE) Information

What is the project about? BabyPepe is the baby version of the most well known meme, Pepe.

What makes your project unique? BabyPepe is the first babypepe token on eth.

History of your project. Fair launched on april 17th, 2023, has been getting massive engagement organically with no heavy marketing.

What’s next for your project? Continue to make fun memes, nonstop content.

What can your token be used for? Just as a collectable meme for all to enjoy, no plans for utility. Babypepe is a pure meme.