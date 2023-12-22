Discover key insights into BabySOL (BABYSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BabySOL (BABYSOL) Information

What Is BabySOL (BABYSOL)?

BabySol is a utility beverage token on the Solana blockchain, designed to mix consumables with the blockchain launched on the 22nd December 2023.

BabySOL is a community-driven project, with no taxes or presale implemented.

We have a decentralised store app where users will be able to buy our branded drinks from Q1 2024 onwards.

The store includes the following features coming in:

The ability to buy our drinks using BABYSOL tokens

Oracles to fetch suitable beverage prices using the PYTH network

International shipping. Shipping abroad to almost any location

Our beverages:

Comes in 4 flavors

Each can is labelled with a unique QR-code. Upon scanning the QR code, the user is given a gamified NFT

How Many BABYSOL Coins Are There in Circulation?

69,420,000

Where Can I Buy BabySol token?

BabySOL is available to buy on Raydium exchange, with several additional listings (including Jupiter and Orca) planned in the immediate future.