Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) Information This is a liquid staking token (LST) of Luna, issued by Backbone Labs Official Website: https://necropolisnft.io/

Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 360.86K Total Supply: $ 1.54M Circulating Supply: $ 1.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 360.86K All-Time High: $ 2.21 All-Time Low: $ 0.224446 Current Price: $ 0.2341

Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BLUNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BLUNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BLUNA's tokenomics, explore BLUNA token's live price!

