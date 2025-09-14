Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.231269 $ 0.231269 $ 0.231269 24H Low $ 0.239551 $ 0.239551 $ 0.239551 24H High 24H Low $ 0.231269$ 0.231269 $ 0.231269 24H High $ 0.239551$ 0.239551 $ 0.239551 All Time High $ 2.21$ 2.21 $ 2.21 Lowest Price $ 0.224446$ 0.224446 $ 0.224446 Price Change (1H) +0.77% Price Change (1D) +0.18% Price Change (7D) -74.55% Price Change (7D) -74.55%

Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) real-time price is $0.234252. Over the past 24 hours, BLUNA traded between a low of $ 0.231269 and a high of $ 0.239551, showing active market volatility. BLUNA's all-time high price is $ 2.21, while its all-time low price is $ 0.224446.

In terms of short-term performance, BLUNA has changed by +0.77% over the past hour, +0.18% over 24 hours, and -74.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Backbone Labs Staked LUNA (BLUNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 361.10K$ 361.10K $ 361.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 361.10K$ 361.10K $ 361.10K Circulation Supply 1.54M 1.54M 1.54M Total Supply 1,541,490.186388 1,541,490.186388 1,541,490.186388

The current Market Cap of Backbone Labs Staked LUNA is $ 361.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLUNA is 1.54M, with a total supply of 1541490.186388. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 361.10K.