Bag on Bonk (BAG) Tokenomics

Bag on Bonk (BAG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bag on Bonk (BAG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Bag on Bonk (BAG) Information

What Is BAG Token?

BAG Token is a memecoin launched on Solana on July 5, 2025. The project is built around the backpack as a cultural symbol on Bonk, representing the idea of carrying value, memes, and identity across Web3.

BAG Token has been a recognisable symbol within the Bonk ecosystem even prior to its official launch, serving as a cultural marker for Solana’s meme-fi community. In July 2025, the project underwent a community takeover, placing future development and direction under the control of its holder base.

While its foundation is meme culture, BAG Token is also expanding into practical applications through gaming-focused decentralized applications (DApps) and staking. Its identity as the “backpack of the blockchain” reflects its dual role as both a cultural emblem and a functional Solana token.

Official Website:
https://www.bag.red/

Bag on Bonk (BAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bag on Bonk (BAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 859.15K
$ 859.15K$ 859.15K
Total Supply:
$ 999.82M
$ 999.82M$ 999.82M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.82M
$ 999.82M$ 999.82M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 859.15K
$ 859.15K$ 859.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00087105
$ 0.00087105$ 0.00087105
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00068026
$ 0.00068026$ 0.00068026
Current Price:
$ 0.00085938
$ 0.00085938$ 0.00085938

Bag on Bonk (BAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bag on Bonk (BAG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BAG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BAG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BAG's tokenomics, explore BAG token's live price!

BAG Price Prediction

Want to know where BAG might be heading? Our BAG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.