Bagwork (BAGWORK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.001715 24H High $ 0.00232347 All Time High $ 0.00232347 Lowest Price $ 0.001715 Price Change (1H) +20.91% Price Change (1D) -4.83% Price Change (7D) --

Bagwork (BAGWORK) real-time price is $0.00207352. Over the past 24 hours, BAGWORK traded between a low of $ 0.001715 and a high of $ 0.00232347, showing active market volatility. BAGWORK's all-time high price is $ 0.00232347, while its all-time low price is $ 0.001715.

In terms of short-term performance, BAGWORK has changed by +20.91% over the past hour, -4.83% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bagwork (BAGWORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.14M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.14M Circulation Supply 999.97M Total Supply 999,970,994.728702

The current Market Cap of Bagwork is $ 2.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAGWORK is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999970994.728702. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.14M.