BAI Stablecoin (BAI) Information AstridDAO is a decentralized money market and multi-collateral stablecoin protocol built on Astar Network and for the Polkadot ecosystem, which allows users to borrow $BAI, a stablecoin hard-pegged to USD, against risk assets at 0% interest and minimum collateral ratio. This means you can use the value in your risk assets including $ASTR, $BTC, $ETH, $DOT, etc. without having to sell them. Official Website: https://astriddao.xyz/ Buy BAI Now!

BAI Stablecoin (BAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BAI Stablecoin (BAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 510.68K $ 510.68K $ 510.68K Total Supply: $ 514.28K $ 514.28K $ 514.28K Circulating Supply: $ 514.28K $ 514.28K $ 514.28K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 510.68K $ 510.68K $ 510.68K All-Time High: $ 1.25 $ 1.25 $ 1.25 All-Time Low: $ 0.814914 $ 0.814914 $ 0.814914 Current Price: $ 0.992958 $ 0.992958 $ 0.992958 Learn more about BAI Stablecoin (BAI) price

BAI Stablecoin (BAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BAI Stablecoin (BAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BAI's tokenomics, explore BAI token's live price!

