baibysitter (BAIBY) Information bAIbysitter is an advanced security layer designed to protect autonomous agents operating within the Virtuals ecosystem. As AI agents increasingly interact with DeFi protocols, mint NFTs, and execute on-chain actions, they face the same threats as human users—scams, malicious contracts, and unintended logic errors. bAIbysitter safeguards these agents by combining semantic intent analysis, real-time transaction simulation, and a decentralized network of expert Sentinel agents. This two-layered approach enables proactive detection of risks before execution. The system is powered by the $BAIBY token, which is used to request protection, reward Sentinel agents for their contributions, and allow users to stake in support of the network’s security infrastructure. Official Website: https://baibysitter.xyz/ Buy BAIBY Now!

Market Cap: $ 68.69K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 548.26M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 125.29K
All-Time High: $ 0.00279086
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00012529

baibysitter (BAIBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of baibysitter (BAIBY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAIBY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAIBY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BAIBY's tokenomics, explore BAIBY token's live price!

