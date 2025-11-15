$BAIR is the Web3 AI token that turns PulseChain into an AI-native DeFi playground—live utility from day one with Prediction Agents, AI research, and agentic dashboards, enabling creators via InfoFi (Prompt-to-Earn). Users can spin up Prediction Agents, auto-generate AI Research Reports, and run Agentic Dashboards that execute workflows. Creators and analysts earn through InfoFi Prompt-to-Earn, so that value and attention stay in the ecosystem. BAIR’s Agentic AI + InfoFi deliver the practical Web3 utility the community actually wants.