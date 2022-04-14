BAIRAI Price Today

The live BAIRAI (BAIR) price today is --, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAIR to USD conversion rate is -- per BAIR.

BAIRAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,109.93, with a circulating supply of 100.00M BAIR. During the last 24 hours, BAIR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BAIR moved +1.11% in the last hour and -23.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BAIRAI (BAIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.11K$ 14.11K $ 14.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.11K$ 14.11K $ 14.11K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BAIRAI is $ 14.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAIR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.11K.