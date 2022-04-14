BAKSO (BAKSO) Tokenomics
The purpose of the Bakso project is to spread awareness about a critically endangered species, the Sumatran tiger. The Sumatran tiger is a subspecies of tiger native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It is the smallest of the six remaining tiger subspecies and is critically endangered due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. As of the most recent estimates, there are approximately 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. This population is critically endangered and continues to face significant threats from habitat destruction, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. The exact number can fluctuate due to ongoing conservation efforts, but this figure gives a rough idea of the remaining population in the wild.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BAKSO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BAKSO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.