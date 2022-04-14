Bald World Order (BALD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bald World Order (BALD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bald World Order (BALD) Information $BALD is a fair-launched memecoin built on the TON blockchain, designed to unite a community around the themes of confidence, efficiency, and humor. With a transparent roadmap and doxxed founders, $BALD aims to bring long-term cultural value to the TON ecosystem. Its primary function is to drive community engagement through viral memes and narratives, creating a sustainable cultural movement while offering staking, rewards, and potential utility in future ecosystem integrations. Official Website: https://baldworldorder.xyz

Bald World Order (BALD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bald World Order (BALD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.15K Total Supply: $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.15K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Bald World Order (BALD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bald World Order (BALD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BALD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BALD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BALD's tokenomics, explore BALD token's live price!

BALD Price Prediction Want to know where BALD might be heading? Our BALD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

