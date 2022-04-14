BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Tokenomics

BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Information

COIN related to ORiFICE Ai: Our mission is to holistically address the fundamental aspects of men’s well-being by providing innovative solutions that cater to their primal energies, deep-seated desires for unconditional acceptance, and sexual fulfillment. We are committed to delivering products and experiences that not only meet physical needs but also foster a genuine sense of connection and emotional enrichment.

Official Website:
https://www.orifice.store/

BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 453.67K
$ 453.67K$ 453.67K
Total Supply:
$ 999.83M
$ 999.83M$ 999.83M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.83M
$ 999.83M$ 999.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 453.67K
$ 453.67K$ 453.67K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00453387
$ 0.00453387$ 0.00453387
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00045374
$ 0.00045374$ 0.00045374

BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BangChain AI (BANGCHAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BANGCHAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BANGCHAIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BANGCHAIN's tokenomics, explore BANGCHAIN token's live price!

BANGCHAIN Price Prediction

Want to know where BANGCHAIN might be heading? Our BANGCHAIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.