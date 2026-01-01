Bank of America xStock Price (BACX)
The live Bank of America xStock (BACX) price today is $ 52.75, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACX to USD conversion rate is $ 52.75 per BACX.
Bank of America xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 301,578, with a circulating supply of 5.72K BACX. During the last 24 hours, BACX traded between $ 51.89 (low) and $ 52.88 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 58.35, while the all-time low was $ 48.42.
In short-term performance, BACX moved -0.26% in the last hour and -5.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Bank of America xStock is $ 301.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BACX is 5.72K, with a total supply of 757946.3726291491. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.98M.
During today, the price change of Bank of America xStock to USD was $ +0.596.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bank of America xStock to USD was $ -2.6100383500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bank of America xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bank of America xStock to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.596
|+1.14%
|30 Days
|$ -2.6100383500
|-4.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Bank of America xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.
xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.
xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."
How much is Bank of America xStock worth right now?
Bank of America xStock is currently trading at ₹4763.748941384625000, with a price movement of 1.14% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is BACX going up or down today?
BACX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is Bank of America xStock today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling BACX.
What makes Bank of America xStock different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, BACX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much BACX exists in the market?
There are 5717.566211267601 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Bank of America xStock's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹5269.473947484225000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹4372.715142025470000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.