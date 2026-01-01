Bank of America xStock Price Today

The live Bank of America xStock (BACX) price today is $ 52.75, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACX to USD conversion rate is $ 52.75 per BACX.

Bank of America xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 301,578, with a circulating supply of 5.72K BACX. During the last 24 hours, BACX traded between $ 51.89 (low) and $ 52.88 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 58.35, while the all-time low was $ 48.42.

In short-term performance, BACX moved -0.26% in the last hour and -5.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bank of America xStock (BACX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 301.58K$ 301.58K $ 301.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.98M$ 39.98M $ 39.98M Circulation Supply 5.72K 5.72K 5.72K Total Supply 757,946.3726291491 757,946.3726291491 757,946.3726291491

The current Market Cap of Bank of America xStock is $ 301.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BACX is 5.72K, with a total supply of 757946.3726291491. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.98M.