The live Bank of America xStock price today is 52.75 USD. BACX market cap is 301,578 USD. Track real-time BACX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Bank of America xStock Price (BACX)

1 BACX to USD Live Price:

$52.75
+1.10%1D
Bank of America xStock (BACX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:43:08 (UTC+8)

Bank of America xStock Price Today

The live Bank of America xStock (BACX) price today is $ 52.75, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACX to USD conversion rate is $ 52.75 per BACX.

Bank of America xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 301,578, with a circulating supply of 5.72K BACX. During the last 24 hours, BACX traded between $ 51.89 (low) and $ 52.88 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 58.35, while the all-time low was $ 48.42.

In short-term performance, BACX moved -0.26% in the last hour and -5.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bank of America xStock (BACX) Market Information

$ 301.58K
--
$ 39.98M
5.72K
757,946.3726291491
The current Market Cap of Bank of America xStock is $ 301.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BACX is 5.72K, with a total supply of 757946.3726291491. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.98M.

Bank of America xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 51.89
24H Low
$ 52.88
24H High

$ 51.89
$ 52.88
$ 58.35
$ 48.42
-0.26%

+1.14%

-5.98%

-5.98%

Bank of America xStock (BACX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bank of America xStock to USD was $ +0.596.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bank of America xStock to USD was $ -2.6100383500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bank of America xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bank of America xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.596+1.14%
30 Days$ -2.6100383500-4.94%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Bank of America xStock

Bank of America xStock (BACX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BACX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Bank of America xStock (BACX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Bank of America xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Bank of America xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BACX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Bank of America xStock Price Prediction.

What is Bank of America xStock (BACX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bank of America xStock (BACX) Resource

About Bank of America xStock

How much is Bank of America xStock worth right now?

Bank of America xStock is currently trading at ₹4763.748941384625000, with a price movement of 1.14% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is BACX going up or down today?

BACX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Bank of America xStock today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling BACX.

What makes Bank of America xStock different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Tokenized Assets,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, BACX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much BACX exists in the market?

There are 5717.566211267601 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Bank of America xStock's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹5269.473947484225000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹4372.715142025470000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bank of America xStock

Bank of America xStock (BACX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

