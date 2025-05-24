BankrCoin Price (BNKR)
The live price of BankrCoin (BNKR) today is 0.00027918 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.92M USD. BNKR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BankrCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BankrCoin price change within the day is -6.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of BankrCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BankrCoin to USD was $ +0.0001624127.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BankrCoin to USD was $ +0.0000242176.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BankrCoin to USD was $ -0.00008379991327749636.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001624127
|+58.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000242176
|+8.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00008379991327749636
|-23.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of BankrCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
-6.84%
+11.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bankr is an advanced AI agent focused on simplifying the process of buying and selling digital assets. Bankr was the first AI agent on Farcaster to help you quickly buy all your favorites coins directly in the social. BankrCoin is the official coin of the agent and was deployed by Bankr itself directly in the Farcaster social feed. Fees from swaps go to support BankrCoin. Bankr is available on Farcaster and will soon be launching a private terminal, token recs, and limit orders on Base.
