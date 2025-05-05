Baobao Price (BAOBAO)
The live price of Baobao (BAOBAO) today is 0.00000846 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.44K USD. BAOBAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baobao Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Baobao price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 997.77M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BAOBAO to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Baobao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baobao to USD was $ -0.0000002043.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baobao to USD was $ -0.0000008069.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baobao to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000002043
|-2.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000008069
|-9.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baobao: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
baobao has a total supply of 999,958,307 tokens and was launched fairly on Pump, ensuring accessibility and fairness for all participants. The project’s fair launch model aims to foster an inclusive and decentralized community from the start, allowing users to join and benefit from its growth potential. As baobao enters the market, it is poised to follow the trajectory of similar meme tokens, The project’s connection to influential backers and its unique positioning as a companion token opens new doors for future growth and engagement with a dedicated community.
