The live Base Strategy price today is 0.00000294 USD. Track real-time BASTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BASTR price trend easily at MEXC now.

Base Strategy Price (BASTR)

1 BASTR to USD Live Price:

--
----
-9.60%1D
USD
Base Strategy (BASTR) Live Price Chart
Base Strategy (BASTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000294
$ 0.00000294
24H Low
$ 0.00000328
$ 0.00000328
24H High

$ 0.00000294
$ 0.00000294

$ 0.00000328
$ 0.00000328

$ 0.00001075
$ 0.00001075

$ 0.00000291
$ 0.00000291

-6.01%

-9.65%

-13.36%

-13.36%

Base Strategy (BASTR) real-time price is $0.00000294. Over the past 24 hours, BASTR traded between a low of $ 0.00000294 and a high of $ 0.00000328, showing active market volatility. BASTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00001075, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000291.

In terms of short-term performance, BASTR has changed by -6.01% over the past hour, -9.65% over 24 hours, and -13.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Strategy (BASTR) Market Information

$ 286.68K
$ 286.68K

--
--

$ 286.68K
$ 286.68K

97.42B
97.42B

97,416,788,282.65419
97,416,788,282.65419

The current Market Cap of Base Strategy is $ 286.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASTR is 97.42B, with a total supply of 97416788282.65419. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 286.68K.

Base Strategy (BASTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Base Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Base Strategy to USD was $ -0.0000018014.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Base Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Base Strategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.65%
30 Days$ -0.0000018014-61.27%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Base Strategy (BASTR)

The perpetual cross-collection flywheel. An automated protocol built to gain exposure to top Base NFT collections.

Base Strategy (BASTR) Resource

Official Website

Base Strategy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Base Strategy (BASTR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Base Strategy (BASTR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Base Strategy.

Check the Base Strategy price prediction now!

BASTR to Local Currencies

Base Strategy (BASTR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Base Strategy (BASTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BASTR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Base Strategy (BASTR)

How much is Base Strategy (BASTR) worth today?
The live BASTR price in USD is 0.00000294 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BASTR to USD price?
The current price of BASTR to USD is $ 0.00000294. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Base Strategy?
The market cap for BASTR is $ 286.68K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BASTR?
The circulating supply of BASTR is 97.42B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BASTR?
BASTR achieved an ATH price of 0.00001075 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BASTR?
BASTR saw an ATL price of 0.00000291 USD.
What is the trading volume of BASTR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BASTR is -- USD.
Will BASTR go higher this year?
BASTR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BASTR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Base Strategy (BASTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-02 15:42:00Industry Updates
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Industry Updates
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Industry Updates
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

$107,219.66

$3,701.26

$174.87

$0.9950

$0.9999

