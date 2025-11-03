Base Strategy (BASTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000294 24H Low $ 0.00000328 24H High All Time High $ 0.00001075 Lowest Price $ 0.00000291 Price Change (1H) -6.01% Price Change (1D) -9.65% Price Change (7D) -13.36%

Base Strategy (BASTR) real-time price is $0.00000294. Over the past 24 hours, BASTR traded between a low of $ 0.00000294 and a high of $ 0.00000328, showing active market volatility. BASTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00001075, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000291.

In terms of short-term performance, BASTR has changed by -6.01% over the past hour, -9.65% over 24 hours, and -13.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Strategy (BASTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 286.68K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 286.68K Circulation Supply 97.42B Total Supply 97,416,788,282.65419

The current Market Cap of Base Strategy is $ 286.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASTR is 97.42B, with a total supply of 97416788282.65419. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 286.68K.