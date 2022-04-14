Based Coin Price Today

The live Based Coin (BASED) price today is $ 0.00001072, with a 9.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current BASED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001072 per BASED.

Based Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 614,637, with a circulating supply of 57.28B BASED. During the last 24 hours, BASED traded between $ 0.00000972 (low) and $ 0.0000109 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0000262, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000949.

In short-term performance, BASED moved +0.01% in the last hour and +11.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Based Coin (BASED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 614.64K$ 614.64K $ 614.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 668.82K$ 668.82K $ 668.82K Circulation Supply 57.28B 57.28B 57.28B Total Supply 62,325,599,589.26195 62,325,599,589.26195 62,325,599,589.26195

