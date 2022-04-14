What is the real-time price of Based Neko today?

The live price of Based Neko stands at ₹0.002219964838764998000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NEKO?

NEKO has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Based Neko showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NEKO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NEKO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Based Neko?

With a market cap of ₹2219515.45317010630000, Based Neko is ranked #9394, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NEKO seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Based Neko compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.3361440200637507336000, while the ATL is ₹0.0022046857285386802000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NEKO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.