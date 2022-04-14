Based Zlurpee Price (ZLURPEE)
The live Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) price today is --, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZLURPEE to USD conversion rate is -- per ZLURPEE.
Based Zlurpee currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,757.15, with a circulating supply of 420.69B ZLURPEE. During the last 24 hours, ZLURPEE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZLURPEE moved +0.44% in the last hour and -7.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Based Zlurpee is $ 15.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZLURPEE is 420.69B, with a total supply of 420690000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.76K.
+0.44%
+0.48%
-7.84%
-7.84%
During today, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Based Zlurpee to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+16.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-61.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Based Zlurpee could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.
At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.
Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.
But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.
At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.
What is the current price of Based Zlurpee?
Based Zlurpee is trading at ₹, experiencing a price movement of 0.47% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Based Zlurpee is ₹, while the ATL is ₹. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of ZLURPEE today?
The market capitalization sits at ₹1416207.1823578450230000, placing the asset at rank #10249 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Based Zlurpee's market participation?
The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with ZLURPEE.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 420690000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Based Zlurpee fall under?
Based Zlurpee is part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact ZLURPEE's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables ZLURPEE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
