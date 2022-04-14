BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Tokenomics

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BaseShake (BASESHAKE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Information

This is Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's first ever token deployed onchain, and a unique culture coin to represent being on Base.

Presenting the new Base App at an event titled "A New Day One" Brian Armstrong and Jesse Pollak took a selfie and gave each other what Brian later coined as the "Base Shake."

Brian Armstrong will use the fees generated from BaseShake volume towards a flywheel to support other creators. BaseShake will amplify the creator and content coins that Brian chooses to support with the BaseShake flywheel.

Official Website:
https://x.com/i/communities/1946296861238665231

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BaseShake (BASESHAKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.32M
$ 1.32M$ 1.32M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.32M
$ 1.32M$ 1.32M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00173166
$ 0.00173166$ 0.00173166
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00124622
$ 0.00124622$ 0.00124622
Current Price:
$ 0.00131505
$ 0.00131505$ 0.00131505

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BaseShake (BASESHAKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BASESHAKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BASESHAKE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BASESHAKE's tokenomics, explore BASESHAKE token's live price!

BASESHAKE Price Prediction

Want to know where BASESHAKE might be heading? Our BASESHAKE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.