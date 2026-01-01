ExchangeDEX+
The live Basis Cash price today is 0.00174536 USD.BAC market cap is 95,253 USD. Track real-time BAC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 BAC to USD Live Price:

$0.00174536
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Basis Cash (BAC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:59:06 (UTC+8)

Basis Cash Price Today

The live Basis Cash (BAC) price today is $ 0.00174536, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00174536 per BAC.

Basis Cash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,253, with a circulating supply of 54.58M BAC. During the last 24 hours, BAC traded between $ 0.00174127 (low) and $ 0.00174606 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,010.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.00130316.

In short-term performance, BAC moved +0.00% in the last hour and -3.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Basis Cash (BAC) Market Information

$ 95.25K
--
$ 95.25K
54.58M
54,575,249.82699095
The current Market Cap of Basis Cash is $ 95.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAC is 54.58M, with a total supply of 54575249.82699095. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.25K.

Basis Cash Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00174127
24H Low
$ 0.00174606
24H High

$ 0.00174127
$ 0.00174606
$ 1,010.99
$ 0.00130316
+0.00%

-0.03%

-3.19%

-3.19%

Basis Cash (BAC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Basis Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Basis Cash to USD was $ -0.0000170615.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Basis Cash to USD was $ +0.0000343607.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Basis Cash to USD was $ -0.0000031864755592022.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.03%
30 Days$ -0.0000170615-0.97%
60 Days$ +0.0000343607+1.97%
90 Days$ -0.0000031864755592022-0.18%

Price Prediction for Basis Cash

Basis Cash (BAC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BAC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Basis Cash (BAC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Basis Cash could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Basis Cash will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BAC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Basis Cash Price Prediction.

What is Basis Cash (BAC)

Fairly distributed & censorship resistant stablecoin with an algorithmic central bank

Basis Cash (BAC) Resource

Official Website

About Basis Cash

What is Basis Cash's current price?

Basis Cash trades at ₹0.157607301504622280000, reflecting a price movement of -0.03% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of BAC?

With a market cap of ₹8601416.4929984565000, BAC is ranked #7229 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Basis Cash generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of BAC?

There are 54575249.82699095 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Basis Cash fluctuated between ₹0.157237971473480335000 and ₹0.157670512023399630000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Basis Cash compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹91293.146255304395000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence BAC?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Stablecoins,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Seigniorage,Ethereum Ecosystem,Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Portfolio category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does BAC behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Basis Cash

Basis Cash (BAC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

