Basis Cash Price Today

The live Basis Cash (BAC) price today is $ 0.00174536, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00174536 per BAC.

Basis Cash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,253, with a circulating supply of 54.58M BAC. During the last 24 hours, BAC traded between $ 0.00174127 (low) and $ 0.00174606 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,010.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.00130316.

In short-term performance, BAC moved +0.00% in the last hour and -3.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Basis Cash (BAC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.25K$ 95.25K $ 95.25K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 95.25K$ 95.25K $ 95.25K Circulation Supply 54.58M 54.58M 54.58M Total Supply 54,575,249.82699095 54,575,249.82699095 54,575,249.82699095

