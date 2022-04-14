Bear In Bathrobe (BIB) Information

BIB is the polar bear who turned a wild resort encounter into the Bathrobe Lifestyle. What started as a moment became a movement.

Bathrobes are more than just clothing, they’re a vibe. They represent freedom, success, and living life on your own terms. And that’s exactly what Web3 is about. BIB is here to make bathrobes the official uniform of the degen lifestyle: relaxed, empowered, and fun.