BEARXRPL ($BEAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BEARXRPL ($BEAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BEARXRPL ($BEAR) Information The $Bear token is a meme coin inspired by the figure known as Bearableguy123, a pseudonymous crypto influencer within the XRP community. This individual is known for sharing cryptic riddles and predictions, which have garnered a cult-like following. The $BEAR token is essentially a community project that leverages this cultural phenomenon for engagement, creating a fun and speculative environment around bear-themed memes and narratives. Official Website: https://bearableguy.xyz/ Buy $BEAR Now!

BEARXRPL ($BEAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BEARXRPL ($BEAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.59M $ 4.59M $ 4.59M Total Supply: $ 587.71M $ 587.71M $ 587.71M Circulating Supply: $ 587.71M $ 587.71M $ 587.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.59M $ 4.59M $ 4.59M All-Time High: $ 0.02166489 $ 0.02166489 $ 0.02166489 All-Time Low: $ 0.00481486 $ 0.00481486 $ 0.00481486 Current Price: $ 0.00780893 $ 0.00780893 $ 0.00780893 Learn more about BEARXRPL ($BEAR) price

BEARXRPL ($BEAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BEARXRPL ($BEAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $BEAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $BEAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $BEAR's tokenomics, explore $BEAR token's live price!

$BEAR Price Prediction Want to know where $BEAR might be heading? Our $BEAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $BEAR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!