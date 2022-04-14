Beaver (BEAVER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beaver (BEAVER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beaver (BEAVER) Information Beaver is a meme token that combines humor, community spirit, and crypto culture into one playful package. Inspired by the relentless, hardworking nature of its namesake, Beaver represents creativity, chaos, and the power of decentralized fun. Designed for meme lovers and blockchain believers alike, it's building a unique space in the crypto forest where entertainment meets innovation. With strong community vibes and viral potential, Beaver isn't just another token—it's a symbol of what happens when memes meet mission. Official Website: https://beaverbnb.com/

Beaver (BEAVER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beaver (BEAVER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 104.74K $ 104.74K $ 104.74K Total Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T Circulating Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 104.74K $ 104.74K $ 104.74K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Beaver (BEAVER) price

Beaver (BEAVER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beaver (BEAVER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEAVER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEAVER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEAVER's tokenomics, explore BEAVER token's live price!

BEAVER Price Prediction Want to know where BEAVER might be heading? Our BEAVER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

