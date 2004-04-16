Beer Frog (FROG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beer Frog (FROG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beer Frog (FROG) Information Beer Frog is a meme project inspired by Matt Furies first frog, presented on his website mattfurie.com on April 16 2004. The idea that this blue eyed frog with blue eyes and a beer belly was the first Matt drew was reason enough to dedicate a token to him. Beer Frog is basically the Nestor of Matt Furie memes. Also known as the FrogFather (referenced to DogeFather - Elon Musk). The project also is a hommage to the original creator, Matt Furie.

Beer Frog (FROG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beer Frog (FROG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 102.66K $ 102.66K $ 102.66K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 102.66K $ 102.66K $ 102.66K All-Time High: $ 0.00256431 $ 0.00256431 $ 0.00256431 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010266 $ 0.00010266 $ 0.00010266

Beer Frog (FROG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beer Frog (FROG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FROG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FROG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FROG's tokenomics, explore FROG token's live price!

