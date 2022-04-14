Beincom (BIC) Tokenomics
Beincom (BIC) Information
Started from 2021, Beincom has been built to become a social hub and community platform, with BIC Token at its heart. Beincom created a platform for community builders to connect with their most engaging members/followers, consolidating the loyals from multiple platforms into one unified. Contents created in Beincom can be shared to other platforms, and contents from others can be embedded to Beincom, making a "social hub", one platform to manage all others. Communities on Beincom are structured in the "inner-circle" model. A community contains multiple of smaller groups inside, and each group may have many more inner groups, classifying the community thus support the administration and content delivery. The community builders receive BIC Token in the form of donation from their members, or via paid features such as TPDM, and by completing missions and achievements. The BIC Token are also used in NFT minting and auction, advertisement like boosted content and recommended community, premium features and other utilities on the platform. Beincom is empowered by the integrated technology of web2 and web3. The interface keeps the familiarity of traditional social platform, while offering users web3 features including wallet, token swap, NFT & Marketplace, etc.
Beincom (BIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beincom (BIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Beincom (BIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Beincom (BIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BIC Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.