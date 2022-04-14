Beny Bad Boy (BBB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beny Bad Boy (BBB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Beny Bad Boy (BBB) Information $BBB isn't just a meme; it's the heartbeat of a wild, unstoppable community. Powered by the BBB Cult, we're rewriting the rules of memecoins. Together, the BBB Community creates the fun, fuels the pumps, and spreads the megadrops like wildfire. Official Website: https://bbbpump.fun

Beny Bad Boy (BBB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beny Bad Boy (BBB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 631.89K $ 631.89K $ 631.89K Total Supply: $ 2.38B $ 2.38B $ 2.38B Circulating Supply: $ 2.38B $ 2.38B $ 2.38B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 631.89K $ 631.89K $ 631.89K All-Time High: $ 0.00514351 $ 0.00514351 $ 0.00514351 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00026518 $ 0.00026518 $ 0.00026518 Learn more about Beny Bad Boy (BBB) price

Beny Bad Boy (BBB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beny Bad Boy (BBB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BBB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BBB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BBB's tokenomics, explore BBB token's live price!

