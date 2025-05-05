bePAY is a DEFI (Decentralized Finance) protocol that is the first BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) platform based on blockchain technology. bePAY will offer significant cost savings to all participants in the ecosystem by utilising smart contract technology and blockchains. bePAY aims to be a key participant offering DEFI e-commerce and in-store solutions to shoppers and merchants. bePAY will also allow users to pay for their shopping with any approved cryptocurrency that they hold in their bePAY wallet. Shoppers will be rewarded through a program that will benefit all participants in the bePAY ecosystem. bePAY is powered by the bePAY token which will be used as a mechanism through which the protocol is governed. A broad distribution across the entire ecosystem including users, merchants and marketplaces will ensure that all participants are rewarded.

