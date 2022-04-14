bePAY Finance (BECOIN) Tokenomics
bePAY Finance (BECOIN) Information
bePAY is a DEFI (Decentralized Finance) protocol that is the first BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) platform based on blockchain technology. bePAY will offer significant cost savings to all participants in the ecosystem by utilising smart contract technology and blockchains. bePAY aims to be a key participant offering DEFI e-commerce and in-store solutions to shoppers and merchants.
bePAY will also allow users to pay for their shopping with any approved cryptocurrency that they hold in their bePAY wallet. Shoppers will be rewarded through a program that will benefit all participants in the bePAY ecosystem.
bePAY is powered by the bePAY token which will be used as a mechanism through which the protocol is governed. A broad distribution across the entire ecosystem including users, merchants and marketplaces will ensure that all participants are rewarded.
bePAY Finance (BECOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for bePAY Finance (BECOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
bePAY Finance (BECOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of bePAY Finance (BECOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BECOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BECOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BECOIN's tokenomics, explore BECOIN token's live price!
BECOIN Price Prediction
Want to know where BECOIN might be heading? Our BECOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.