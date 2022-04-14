Berachain Staked ETH (BERAETH) Tokenomics
beraETH is a Berachain-native ETH LST that delivers DeFi’s highest ETH staking yield to Berachain users and builders. By minting beraETH, users gain access to the yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet—without leaving the Berachain network.
beraETH is an “index token” designed to appreciate in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw back to ETH, the accumulated yield is included automatically. No need to track rebases or wrap tokens—just use beraETH in DeFi on Berachain as you normally would.
Understanding the tokenomics of Berachain Staked ETH (BERAETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BERAETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BERAETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
