Berachain Staked ETH (BERAETH) Information

beraETH is a Berachain-native ETH LST that delivers DeFi’s highest ETH staking yield to Berachain users and builders. By minting beraETH, users gain access to the yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet—without leaving the Berachain network.

beraETH is an “index token” designed to appreciate in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw back to ETH, the accumulated yield is included automatically. No need to track rebases or wrap tokens—just use beraETH in DeFi on Berachain as you normally would.