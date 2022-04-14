Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Tokenomics
Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Information
BSC needs something new and unique memecoin tokenomics!
Introducing @bscwearshorts Bermuda Shorts
Ticker: $SHORT Contract Address: 0xACee924Ec7FCEB684369519e2d135DB2eAabE192
Tokenomics: 4 TRILLION
99.9% will be sent to CZ's wallet 0.08% for Liquidity 0.02% for CEX listings
I personally added 80 BNB Liquidity and will be locked for 4 months.
Don’t short the market—just buy $SHORT instead. 🩳
Tired of memecoin PvPs and drama? Try $SHORT—no PVP, just building a culture.
$SHORT dev sent 99.9% of the supply to CZ—better than $SHIB dev sending 50% of the supply to Vitalik.
Join Telegram: https://t.me/BERMUDASHORT
Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bermuda Shorts (SHORT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHORT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHORT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHORT's tokenomics, explore SHORT token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.